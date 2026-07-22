Sean Gulka Returns to the Lions

Published on July 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed forward Sean Gulka to a contract for the 2026-27 season.

Gulka joined the Lions organization on November 18 and quickly established himself as a physical presence known for his toughness and willingness to stand up for his teammates. In his very first game with Trois-Rivières on November 19, he scored his first goal as a Lion. The Langley, British Columbia native appeared in 27 games last season, recording one goal while accumulating 63 penalty minutes.

Prior to arriving in Trois-Rivières, the left-shot forward suited up for the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils affiliate) during the 2025-26 season after spending time with the South Carolina Stingrays (Washington Capitals affiliate) in 2022-23. In 68 career ECHL games, he has registered three goals and three assists while amassing 217 penalty minutes.

Gulka has also played professionally with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL. In 74 games, he collected 25 points and 214 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, the British Columbia native played junior hockey in the WHL with the Victoria Royals and Spokane Chiefs. Over three seasons, he appeared in 80 games, recording 27 points and 77 penalty minutes. Earlier in his career, he also competed in the 2012-13 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

Gulka also shared a message with Lions fans: "I am very excited for next season because I feel like we still have unfinished business. We weren't happy with how last season ended in April-we wanted more. I can promise all our fans and everyone in the organization that we'll make you proud, and we'll do everything we can to raise that Cup at the end of this journey. I can't wait to see you all again in October. Have a great rest of your summer!"

With this signing, Gulka joins a returning core that includes Anthony Beauregard, Mathias Laferrière, Landon Fuller, Édouard Charron, Jake Gravelle, Jacob Inniss, Mathieu Bizier, Isaac Dufort and Théo Gueurif under head coach Ron Choules.

The Trois-Rivières Lions will open the 2026-27 season on Friday, October 16, at Colisée Vidéotron. Full-season and half-season memberships, as well as Flex Packs, are on sale now at lions3r.com or through a ticket sales representative by calling 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.