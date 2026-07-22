Neil Shea Returns to the Swamp Rabbits for 2026-27

Published on July 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Neil Shea has re-signed with the team for the 2026-27 ECHL Season.

Shea is the sixth player announced, joining Trevor Janicke, Cade McNelly, and fellow returners Jake Murray, Jack Brackett, and Josh Zary.

Shea returns to the Swamp Rabbits after ending the 2025-26 Season in the Upstate. The 6'1", 200-pound forward began the season with the Utah Grizzlies, earning eight goals and 23 points in 31 contests, while also chipping in an assist in his lone AHL appearance with the Colorado Eagles. Shea was then picked up as a free agent on March 3rd and made his debut a night later at Florida. He finished the season with 21 games in Greenville, registering four goals and 15 points, with his first point as a Swamp Rabbit coming via an assist on March 10th, also marking the 100th point in his ECHL career.

"I loved my time in Greenville, despite how brief it was. Coach Costello is awesome to play for and this is a first class fan base and community to represent, so I'm pumped to run it back in Greenville," Shea said of his return to the Upstate. "There was a lot to unpack towards the end of the year when I arrived, but I'm glad to have this offseason to get healthy, clear my mind, and play at an even higher level to contribute to some outstanding hockey.

"Right away, Costi and the players made me feel welcome and comfortable, so to have that familiarity right from the get go will certainly help get to my game earlier," Shea concluded. "My expectation is to use that comfort, familiarity, and full health to push this team into the playoffs. I'm an older guy, so I'm going to use what I know and what I've experienced to help our team and be a leader in every facet that's expected of me. The early games are just as important as the later ones, so I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running and winning a ton of hockey games this season."

"I was very pleased with Neil and his game last season when he joined us towards the end. He was a priority to bring back this upcoming October and I feel we're going to get even more out of a very high caliber player," Chad Costello, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/GM said of Shea's return. "Neil has a great hockey acumen, which leads to countless offensive opportunities. He has AHL skill and is a powerful skater, which allows him to play in a variety of situations. Now that he's healthy and knows what to expect of myself and the South Division, I truly believe Neil will be one of the top scorers in the entire ECHL. I'm excited to have that firepower in our lineup."

From Marshfield, Massachusetts, Shea, 26, brings 168 games of professional experience to the Swamp Rabbits, 152 of them in the ECHL with Greenville, Utah, and Newfoundland. He's credited with 49 goals and 114 points in his ECHL career while also collecting a pair of goals and six points in 16 AHL contests with the Eagles, Toronto Marlies, and Chicago Wolves. Before turning professional, Shea played four years in the NCAA, two with Northeastern University and his final two with Sacred Heart University, compiling 67 points in 123 games, two AHA All-Conference Team selections, and the 2022 Scoring Co-Championship.

Neil comes from a deep hockey family: his older brother, Brandon, played three years in the QMJHL with Moncton and Quebec, and his middle brother, Patrick, played over 100 games between the ECHL and AHL and is the star of the YouTube hockey comedy "Full Ride". Additionally, his father, Neil, won two Hockey East Regular Season Championships as a player with Boston College and has been an NHL scout since 1999, currently working with the Colorado Avalanche since 2006, and the Pittsburgh Penguins prior.







ECHL Stories from July 22, 2026

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