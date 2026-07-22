Walleye Re-Sign Garrett Van Wyhe for the 2026-27 Season

Published on July 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Forward Garrett Van Wyhe has agreed to terms for the 2026-27 ECHL season, marking his first full season in Toledo after being acquired in a seven-player trade during the 2025-26 season.

Van Wyhe saw an increase in production following his arrival in the Glass City. The Seattle, Washington, native posted 15 points (9G, 6A), two penalty minutes, and a +6 in just 21 games, after putting up 14 points (8G, 6A), 42 penalty minutes, and a +5 in 33 games with Jacksonville in 2025-26. The 6'2" forward was productive during the playoffs as well, tallying five points (2G, 3A) and a +1 in 12 games.

He has appeared with Toledo, Jacksonville, Fort Wayne, and Adirondack in his four ECHL seasons, accumulating an ECHL career of 120 points (62G, 58A), 157 penalty minutes, and a +33 in 236 games. He made his pro debut, skating in one game with the AHL's Utica Comets during the 2021-22 season. Prior to turning pro, Van Wyhe played four seasons at University of Michigan, posting 37 points (16G, 21A), 121 penalty minutes, and a +5 in 135 games as a Wolverine.







ECHL Stories from July 22, 2026

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