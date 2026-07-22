Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Devon Paliani

Published on July 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Devon Paliani on a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Paliani, 29, comes to Florida for his sixth season in the ECHL. Last season with the Tahoe Knight Monsters, the right-shot forward scored 32 goals and added 33 assists for 65 points over 72 games, then added one assist in four playoff games.

The LaSalle, Ontario local has scored over 30 goals in two straight seasons and played in all 72 games for three straight years. He comes to Estero with 98 goals and 106 assists for 204 points over 317 ECHL games with the Maine Mariners, Worcester Railers, Toledo Walleye, Reading Royals, Savannah Ghost Pirates, and Knight Monsters.

Before turning pro, Paliani played four seasons at Ryerson University in Toronto, garnering 34 goals and 38 assists over 98 collegiate games.







ECHL Stories from July 22, 2026

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