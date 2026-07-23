Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Jesse Lansdell

Published on July 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Jesse Lansdell on a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Lansdell, 27, re-joins the Everblades for his fourth season in Estero after helping the club win the Kelly Cup in 2026. During last year's season, Lansdell scored 11 goals and tacked on 21 assists for 32 points across 69 games before a strong playoff run including four goals and seven assists over 19 playoff games. He also led the league in playoff penalty minutes with 87 to his name.

The Surrey, British Columbia local has played his entire professional career in Southwest Florida, winning Kelly Cups with the Everblades in 2024 and 2026. Over 135 games with Florida, Lansdell has 28 goals and 45 assists for 73 points so far in Estero.

Before turning pro, Lansdell split his time between Notre Dame and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The left-shot forward completed his collegiate days with 22 goals and 45 assists for 67 points in 176 games.







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