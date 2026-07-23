Knight Monsters Add Size to Blue Line with Signing of Pauls

Published on July 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of defenseman Chase Pauls.

Pauls joins the Knight Monsters after spending most of last season with the Rapid City Rush, where he skated in 66 games and totaled 21 points (3g-18a). Pauls also appeared in three American Hockey League games with the Calgary Wranglers last season.

Pauls began his professional career during the 2024-25 season, where he played for the Rush and the Bloomington Bison, marking 61 total games played for both teams.

A native of Osler, Saskatchewan, Pauls has ties to the Vegas affiliation, as he played in two games for the Henderson Silver Knights during the 24-25 season.

Pauls stands at 6-foot-5 and joins former Rapid City teammate Bobby Russell as the first new faces added to the 2026-27 roster.

The Knight Monsters open the 2026-27 season at home on Friday, October 23, against the New Mexico Goatheads. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from July 23, 2026

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