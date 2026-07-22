Captain Wyllum Deveaux Re-Signs with Mariners

Published on July 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners forward Wyllum Deveaux

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners forward Wyllum Deveaux(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, have announced the re-signing of forward and captain Wyllum Deveaux for the 2026-27 season.

Deveaux, 25, has served as the captain of the Mariners since January of 2025, when he became the third player in team history to receive the honor. The 2025-26 season was largely lost for Deveaux when he suffered an injury on Opening Night in Worcester, causing him to miss all but the final six games of the regular season.

Despite his extended absence, Deveaux was productive in the Mariners' Kelly Cup playoff run, posting six points (three goals, three assists) in 14 postseason games. In 2024-25, Deveaux skated in 66 games for the Mariners, scoring 19 goals and adding 12 assists for 31 points.

The Sackville, NS native played four seasons at Harvard University from 2018-2023 and made his professional debut with the Wheeling Nailers in the spring of 2023. He also appeared in one AHL game with Providence during the 2023-24 season.

The Mariners 2026-27 season begins on Saturday, October 17th at Worcester with the Home Opener one week later on October 24th, also against the Railers. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts for the 2026-27 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

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