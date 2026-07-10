Mariners Re-Sign Defenseman Nick Anderson

Published on July 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners defenseman Nick Anderson

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners defenseman Nick Anderson(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced the re-signing of defenseman Nick Anderson on Friday, their first player signing for the 2026-27 season.

Anderson, 27, is originally from nearby Portsmouth, New Hampshire, but grew up in Minnesota. The blue-liner joined the Mariners last November when he was acquired in a future considerations trade from the Orlando Solar Bears. He'd go on to appear in 32 regular season games for Maine, registering four goals and 11 assists.

Anderson skated in 13 of the 14 Mariners playoff games as well, highlighted by his game-winning goal in Game 7 of the North Division Semifinals against the Adirondack Thunder. With just under four minutes left in regulation, his goal broke a 1-1 tie and lifted the Mariners to their first playoff series win in team history, as they went on to a 3-1 win.

Prior to turning pro, Anderson played collegiately at Colgate University and the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, where he finished up in 2025. He played seven games with Orlando before coming to Maine.

The Mariners 2026-27 season begins on Saturday, October 17th at Worcester with the Home Opener one week later on October 24th, also against the Railers. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts for the 2026-27 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

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