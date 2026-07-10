McNelly Acquired in a Trade with Tulsa

Published on July 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the team has acquired third-year forward/defenseman Cade McNelly in a trade with the Tulsa Oilers for forward Caiden Gault.

McNelly is the first new player, and third overall, announced to the team's roster for the upcoming campaign, joining defenseman Jake Murray and forward Jack Brackett, both returners from last season.

McNelly comes to the Swamp Rabbits after completing his second professional season with the Tulsa Oilers. The 6'3", 205-pound forward/defenseman earned the first three goals of his professional career, coming via a hat trick on January 17th in a 5-2 win against Allen, while registering 83 PIM in 41 games. In the series between the Swamp Rabbits and Oilers in February last season, McNelly fought John Parker-Jones in the finale, a 5-2 win for Tulsa.

"When I first heard I was traded to the Swamp Rabbits, I was really excited. I enjoyed the brief time I spent there during our three-game series last season, and while the Swamp Rabbits didn't make the postseason, I thought it was a great team we were playing against. I'm thankful to be a part of it now," McNelly said of his trade to the Upstate. "I bring hard work and a very physical style to my game. Most of that comes down to fighting and standing up for my teammates, but I also chip in where I can. I feel I can play solid minutes, regardless of if it's at the forward or defenseman position. It's all about what the team needs.

"Going into my third season as a pro, I'm always working on my game, but I'm also continuing to learn how to be a professional. I feel that's key to developing, so I'll always continue to prioritize that, whether it's the x's and o's or my off-ice habits," McNelly concluded. "My expectation is to get better every day and do what I can to elevate the guys around me, whether they're younger or older. If I can push myself and my teammates to be a little better every day, it'll pay off tremendously in the standings. I can't wait to get started in a new city in Greenville and meet all the fans come October."

"I'm really pleased we were able to acquire Cade. In this trade, we receive a player that is another team-first individual that will stand up for us on the ice," Chad Costello, Head Coach/GM of the Swamp Rabbits said about today's deal. "Cade doesn't just bring toughness to our organization, but also versatility. At this level, having a player that can seamlessly transition between forward and defenseman provides our lineup with great flexibility on any given game day. I expect him to push everyone around him to be better and bring a major physical element to our organization."

From Westlock, AB, McNelly, 24, turned professional after one season in Canadian college hockey with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), racking up 70 PIM in 10 games. Before his lone college campaign, he played parts of five WHL seasons with the Vancouver Giants and Seattle Thunderbirds (122gp, 6g-11ast-17pts, 317 PIM), and briefly with the BCHL's Vernon Vipers (19gp, 3 goals, 63 PIM).

McNelly comes from an extensive hockey family. His father, Tate, tended goal for two seasons at SAIT and three seasons in the AJHL with the St. Albert Saints, while his brother, Ashton, finished his second season at the Norther Alberta Institute of Technology following five seasons between the AJHL and WHL in the junior ranks. His uncle, Brent Bilodeau, was drafted 17th overall to the Montreal Canadiens in 1991 and played 12 seasons of professional hockey across the AHL, IHL, WCHL, and ECHL, which included six campaigns with the Johnstown Chiefs. Additionally, Brent was the Assistant Coach for the WHL's Tri-City Americans (2010-12) and ECHL's Las Vegas Wranglers (2005-08) and Head Coach of the CHL's Wichita Thunder (2008-10). Yvon Bilodeau, his grandfather, was drafted 78th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1971, played nine professional seasons and was a two-time IHL First Team All-Star. His great uncle, Bob Bilodeau, was selected 133rd overall by the Atlanta Flames in 1973 and suited up for nine professional seasons, earning two nods to the AHL's Second All-Star Team while capturing the 1980 Calder Cup with the Hershey Bears as the captain.







ECHL Stories from July 10, 2026

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