Swamp Rabbits Win ECHL Award for Ticket Department of the Year - Growth

Published on June 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced that the team was named the ECHL Ticket Department of the Year - Growth during the 2025-26 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, that took place at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville on Wednesday, June 24th.

The Swamp Rabbits were finalists for six different awards, the third season in a row that the team was nominated in a half dozen award categories. The team has been a finalist now 32 times since Spire Sports + Entertainment acquired the team in 2020, with this recognition serving as their fifth win coming out of this summer's meetings.

"I'm super proud of our team. This is a full team award, and I appreciate everyone in our organization being a part of this outstanding accomplishment," said Andrew DePuy, Vice President of Sales. "Our team has been building to this moment with consistent growth over the last four seasons finishing as a finalist in this category. From 12 lower bowl sellouts, to records in average and total attendance, this is an award that is a true reflection of our entire organization working together for the betterment of our fans and our team. I want to thank the ECHL for this recognition and can't wait to see where our team goes from here in the 2026-27 ECHL Season."

This is the Swamp Rabbits first win in Ticket Department of the Year (Growth), and the team's fourth consecutive season vying for the league's recognition. The sales team achieved growth in FSE (Full Season Equivalents) for a fourth consecutive campaign, growing over 40% year-over-year. Additionally, the team set multiple franchise and Greenville hockey records in attendance, most notably 10,852 students, teachers, and fans for our annual "School Day Game" on November 12th, average attendance of 5,115 fans, and a total attendance of 184,055, the highest in franchise history. The Swamp Rabbits saw an average attendance of 7,200 for specialty games, 12 lower bowl sellouts, and over 400 more fans on average per game compared to the 2024-25 ECHL Season.







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