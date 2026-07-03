Jake Murray Returns to Swamp Rabbits as First Signee of 2026-27 Season

Published on July 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman Jake Murray has re-signed with the Swamp Rabbits for the 2026-27 ECHL Season.

Murray is the first player announced to the team's roster for the upcoming campaign.

Murray returns to the Swamp Rabbits having completed his third professional season. The 6'3", 215-pound blue-liner served as an alternate captain and played 64 games in the Upstate last season, earning 20 points (2g-18ast) and a team-leading +16 rating. Additionally, Murray was called up to the AHL on a PTO twice and played two games: once with the Abbotsford Canucks on November 11th, and a second time with the Rockford IceHogs on March 4th.

"There's a multitude of reasons I decided to come back. First, it was how we were treated from a life perspective as players with a first class living situation at McClaren right in the heart of a beautiful city. Second was the hockey, starting with Coach Costello and his belief in me as a player and a leader. Finally, the feeling of unfinished business. Our group wanted to make playoffs and we fell short of that goal, so I wanted to come back and get us there this season," Murray said of his return to Greenville. "Personally, I think I was solid last season, but at the same time, I felt like there was still more to be desired, especially with my offensive numbers not being where I wanted them to be. The AHL call-ups were great and helped with my development on the defensive side and taking care of our end of the ice.

"I really appreciate the faith Coach Costello put in me all last season and continuing into this campaign. This is the first time since junior I've played for the same coach in back-to-back seasons, so I'm excited to continue that relationship with him," Murray concluded. "For us to accomplish our goals this season, we need a sense of urgency, especially at the start of the season. Starting the right way is imperative in the ECHL, so we need to start hot and use that momentum to get through the bumps that a season will inevitably provide. This season, I'm looking forward to stepping up more as a leader, especially in the physical sense standing up more for my teammates and creating space for our scorers. I'm excited to come back and get started in Greenville this October."

"Jake Murray is a core part of our team that was a 'must get' player this offseason. We're bringing back the rock of our back-end, so to begin building our team with him is a great first step and gives us a headstart in the offseason," Chad Costello, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/GM said of signing Murray. "He's a leader on and off the ice that built a significant level of trust with our entire organization because of the professional he is. Murr can play PK, quarterback the power play, and use his size and stick to get into the thick of the play. Our expectations for him are sky high: this is the first time as a professional that he's in the same spot in back-to-back seasons, so this isn't a learning situation, but a growing situation for him and his game. I know that this season, Jake Murray will be one of the most valuable defensemen in the entire ECHL, and I'm excited to bring him back this year."

From Oakville, Ontario, Murray enters his fourth professional season of hockey, split between the AHL's IceHogs, Canucks, and Texas Stars, and the ECHL's Swamp Rabbits, Bloomington Bison, Idaho Steelheads, and Cincinnati Cyclones. On pace to celebrate his 200th game this season, Murray has 21 AHL games to his credit and 164 ECHL games, notching nine goals, 55 assists, and 64 points with a +18 rating in the latter. Before turning professional, Murray spent five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kingston Frontenacs and the Guelph Storm, logging 100 points in 257 contests.







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Jake Murray Returns to Swamp Rabbits as First Signee of 2026-27 Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits

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