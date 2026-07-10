Ben Schoen Joins Walleye for 2026-27 Season
Published on July 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Forward Ben Schoen joins the Walleye for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2026-27 ECHL season.
Schoen, of Maumee, joins the Walleye for his first professional action after playing four collegiate seasons at Penn St. University. The 24-year-old picked up 13 points (2G, 11A), 31 penalty minutes, and a +7 in 37 games last season as a redshirt senior. His collegiate career was split in two as he missed his junior season with a medical redshirt, but posted 70 points (18G, 52A), 113 penalty minutes, and a +11 over 135 games as a Nittany Lion.
Prior to attending Penn State to major in Communications Arts and Sciences, he played three USHL seasons with Youngstown (2018-21) and Tri-City (2020-21), netting 78 points (29G, 49A) and 111 penalty minutes in 125 games.
ECHL Stories from July 10, 2026
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- Ben Schoen Joins Walleye for 2026-27 Season - Toledo Walleye
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