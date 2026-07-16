Dylan Moulton Re-Signs with the Walleye for 2026-27

Published on July 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Defenseman Dylan Moulton returns to Toledo for his third consecutive season after agreeing to terms for the 2026-27 ECHL season.

Moulton, a of Nolensville, Tennessee, posted 16 points (5G, 11A), 41 penalty minutes, and a +9 in 59 regular season games, then added four points (2G, 2A), six penalty minutes, and a +3 in 12 playoff games for the Fish last season. The 6'2" blue-liner made his AHL debut last season on loan with the Manitoba Moose, scoring a goal in three games.

Moulton has accumulated 20 points (8G, 12A), 47 penalty minutes, and a +12 in 71 games with the Walleye since turning pro in March of 2024. Prior to turning pro, he skated five collegiate seasons at Miami University (OH), posting 31 points (14G, 17A), 93 penalty minutes, and a -71 in 148 games as a Redhawk.







ECHL Stories from July 16, 2026

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