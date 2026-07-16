DASH to Continue as "Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL"

Published on July 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that DASH will continue to serve as the "Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL."

Under the multi-year agreement, DASH will continue to power the league-wide ECHL marketplace, providing fans with easy access to authentic team auctions, collectibles, ticket offerings and exclusive fan experiences through dedicated pages for each Member Team.

"DASH has been a significant partner to the ECHL and our Member Teams, helping to bring authentic memorabilia and ECHL collectible items directly to our fans," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The DASH platform and technology makes it easier than ever for our Teams to offer these unique items and create a seamless fan experience, helping us to continue to build fandom and connection in the markets we serve."

"The ECHL continues to set the standard for innovation in fan engagement," said Jonathan Hufnagel, Founder and CEO of DASH. "Every season, teams across the league find new ways to connect with their fans on DASH through unique activations, authentic and game-used memorabilia and enhanced fan experiences. We're honored to continue supporting those efforts and look forward to helping teams unlock even more opportunities in the seasons ahead."







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