Florida Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Jordan Sambrook

Published on July 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with veteran defenseman Jordan Sambrook on a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Sambrook, 28, re-joins the Everblades for his sixth season in Estero. Last year, the Markham, Ontario native played in every single game for the Blades in both the regular season and postseason. He led Florida's blueline with nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points, setting new career highs in all three categories and earning a place on the All-ECHL Second Team. Sambrook finished the season with a plus-62 rating, the greatest in the 38-year history of the ECHL.

In the playoffs, Sambrook got one goal with six assists over 20 games to help Florida win the Kelly Cup. The right-shot defender has played 261 games with the Everblades, winning Kelly Cups with the franchise in 2022, 2024, and 2026. He has 19 goals and 90 assists during his time with Florida.

Sambrook has also played for the Kansas City Mavericks and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers and Henderson Silver Knights during his professional career. In juniors, he won an Ontario Hockey League championship in 2017 with the Erie Otters and also played for the Soo Greyhounds. In 2016, he was selected 137th overall in the NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.







ECHL Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.