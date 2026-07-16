Kelly Cup Champion Isaac Dufort Returns to the Lions

Published on July 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced today that forward Isaac Dufort has signed with the team for the 2026-27 season.

The Laval, Quebec native will return for his third season with the Lions after helping the club capture the 2025 Kelly Cup championship.

Dufort finished as the Lions' third-leading scorer last season, recording 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 points in 58 games during the 2025-26 campaign. He also delivered a memorable performance in the team's regular-season finale, scoring a hat trick in front of the home crowd at Colisée Vidéotron. Over 114 career ECHL games, Dufort has compiled 58 points (28 goals, 30 assists).

Before turning professional, the Quebec native spent four seasons with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). In 224 career games, he recorded 65 goals and 61 assists for 126 points. He was named an assistant captain in his second season before wearing the captain's "C" during his third campaign. In his final junior season, Dufort helped lead the Drakkar to the QMJHL Finals.

The 6-foot-2 forward received an invitation to the Montreal Canadiens' rookie camp in 2023. That same year, he also attended the Laval Rocket's training camp in the American Hockey League before taking part in the Hartford Wolf Pack's training camp in 2024 and the Manitoba Moose's training camp in 2025.

Dufort also shared a message for the fans: "I'm very excited to be back with the Lions for another season. I've had so many great moments and created unforgettable memories in Trois-Rivières over the past two years. I can't wait for the season to get started."

With this signing, Dufort becomes the eighth player to commit to the Lions for the 2026-27 season. Anthony Beauregard, Mathias Laferrière, Landon Fuller, Édouard Charron, Jake Gravelle, Christopher Inniss and Mathieu Bizier have already confirmed their return to Ron Choules' squad.

The Lions will open the 2026-27 season on Friday, October 16, at Colisée Vidéotron. Full-season memberships, half-season memberships and Flex Packs are available now at lions3r.com or by contacting a Lions ticket representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from July 16, 2026

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