Théo Gueurif Joins the Lions

Published on July 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed French forward Théo Gueurif for the 2026-27 season.

At 24 years old, Gueurif will cross the Atlantic for the first time to continue his career in North America. It will also mark his first full professional season outside his native France.

A native of Saint-Martin-d'Hères, near Grenoble, the 5-foot-11 forward spent the past two seasons with Brûleurs de Loups de Grenoble of the Ligue Magnus, France's top professional hockey league. In 2025-26, he appeared in 15 games, recording five goals and two assists for seven points.

Prior to joining Grenoble, Gueurif also suited up for the Cergy-Pontoise Jokers and the Rouen Dragons. Over six seasons in the Ligue Magnus, the left-shot forward played 196 games, tallying 31 goals and 47 assists for 78 points. He also captured two French championships, winning titles with Rouen in 2020-21 and Grenoble in 2024-25.

On the international stage, Gueurif has represented France on 10 occasions. He also enjoyed an outstanding junior career, totaling 92 points (49 goals, 43 assists) in 60 games at the U17 level, followed by 72 points in 67 games with the French U20 national team.

The Lions' newest forward shared a message for the team's fans: "I am very happy to be joining the Trois-Rivières Lions and to wear this team's colors. I can't wait to discover the city, meet the fans, and help contribute to the team's success. See you soon!"

Gueurif becomes just the second French-born player to join the Lions, following Pierrick Dubé, who recorded 18 points in 19 games during the franchise's first two seasons.

He joins Anthony Beauregard, Mathias Laferrière, Landon Fuller, Édouard Charron, Jake Gravelle, Christopher Inniss, Mathieu Bizier and Isaac Dufort, all of whom have already confirmed their return for the 2026-27 season.

The Trois-Rivières Lions will open the 2026-27 season on Friday, October 16, at Colisée Vidéotron. Full-season and half-season memberships, along with Flex ticket packages, are available now at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from July 20, 2026

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