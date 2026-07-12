Legkov, Dion and McCallum Sign Two-Way Contracts with the Rocket

Published on July 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Laval Rocket (affiliate of the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Montreal Canadiens) announced Sunday the signing of forwards Alexander Legkov and defensemen Jacob Dion and Kale McCallum to one-year, two-way contracts for the 2026-2027 season.

A new addition to the organization, Alexander Legkov joins the Rocket and the Lions following his participation in the Montreal Canadiens' development camp, held from June 30 to July 2.

The invitation came after a remarkable rookie season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The 22-year-old Russian center suited up for the Danbury Hat Tricks in Connecticut and the Pee Dee IceCats in South Carolina. In 56 games, he recorded 28 goals and 55 assists for a total of 93 points, earning him FPHL Rookie of the Year honors.

A native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Jacob Dion made a strong impression with both the Laval Rocket and Trois-Rivières Lions organizations last season. Invited to the Rocket's training camp, the defenseman signed a professional tryout agreement with Laval on October 7, allowing him to play in five American Hockey League games.

Back with the Lions, the 24-year-old defenseman appeared in 65 games, recording six goals and 26 assists for a total of 32 points in the ECHL.

Before making the jump to the professional ranks, Dion played three seasons with the Université de Moncton in U SPORTS. He was named to his conference's (AUS) All-Rookie Team before earning a spot on the First All-Star Team. In the QMJHL, the left-handed defenseman was also selected to the All-Rookie Team while playing for the Drummondville Voltigeurs, where he spent his entire junior career.

Kale McCallum joined the Lions on April 2. In eight games with Trois-Rivières, the defenseman recorded one goal and five assists for a total of six points.

During the 2025-2026 season, McCallum played for Providence College in the NCAA, where he helped the team finish first in the Hockey East regular-season standings.

Prior to his NCAA career, the New Brunswick native had an outstanding run with the University of New Brunswick in U SPORTS. He was named Defenseman of the Year after recording 42 points in 30 games. The following season, he was selected to the U SPORTS First All-Star Team after leading all defensemen in goals with 13.

A native of Fredericton, New Brunswick, the left-handed defenseman previously played in the QMJHL with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Val-d'Or Foreurs. During the 2020-2021 season, he led all defensemen in assists with 50.

These agreements allow all three players to suit up for both the Laval Rocket and the Trois-Rivières Lions during the 2026-2027 season. The organization will therefore have the flexibility to assign them to either team based on its needs.

The Rocket and Lions had previously announced the signing of goaltender Francesco Lapenna to a one-year, two-way contract on July 1.







ECHL Stories from July 12, 2026

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