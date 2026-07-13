After a Strong Finish to the Season, Mathieu Bizier Returns to the Lions

Published on July 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) are proud to announce, on Monday, the signing of forward Mathieu Bizier for the 2026-27 season.

After joining the team on March 3, the centreman quickly established himself as an important part of the Lions' lineup down the stretch. Bizier made an impressive transition to the professional ranks, recording at least one point in each of his first five games with the Lions. In 21 games, the left-shot forward collected seven goals and eight assists for 15 points.

Prior to turning professional, the Lévis, Quebec native spent four seasons with the Concordia University Stingers in U SPORTS (OUA East Conference). During his collegiate career, he recorded 99 points (38 goals, 61 assists) in 103 games.

While at Concordia, Bizier won a gold medal at the FISU World University Games (Universiade). He was also named Concordia's Student-Athlete of the Year twice and earned a spot on the OUA East Conference Second All-Star Team.

Before his university career, the 6-foot-1 forward played five seasons in the QMJHL with the Rimouski Océanic and the Gatineau Olympiques. He served as an assistant captain for two seasons with Gatineau and totaled 184 points in 289 career QMJHL games.

The Chaudière-Appalaches native shared a message with Lions fans following his return: "I'm very happy to be coming back to the Lions for next season! I really enjoyed joining the team at the end of last season, and I'm excited to see what our group can accomplish in 2026-27!"

Bizier will once again reunite with former Concordia teammate Édouard Charron, with whom he spent the past four seasons.

Anthony Beauregard, Mathias Laferrière, Landon Fuller, Jake Gravelle and Christopher Inniss have also signed contracts with the Lions for the 2026-27 season.

The Lions' 2026-27 season will begin on Friday, October 16, at Colisée Vidéotron. Season memberships, half-season packages and Flex ticket packages are now available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from July 13, 2026

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