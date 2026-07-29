Lions Sign Félix Paré

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, have signed Quebec forward Félix Paré for the 2026-27 season.

The 26-year-old right winger brings valuable professional experience after spending the past three seasons in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) in Great Britain. He skated with the Glasgow Clan in Scotland over the last two campaigns after playing for the Nottingham Panthers during the 2023-24 season. In 116 EIHL games, Paré recorded 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points while adding 130 penalty minutes.

Paré is also no stranger to the ECHL, having spent just over two seasons with the Wheeling Nailers. In 120 career ECHL games, he collected 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points while accumulating 156 penalty minutes. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 214 pounds, the right-shot forward is known for his physical style of play.

The younger brother of Cédric Paré, who currently plays for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL), Félix played his junior hockey in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Victoriaville Tigres and Cape Breton Eagles. Over five seasons, he appeared in 213 games, recording 27 goals and 37 assists for 64 points while totaling 175 penalty minutes.

A native of Lévis, Quebec, like Lions forward Mathieu Bizier, Paré is excited to return home to continue his professional career. "I'm very excited to join the Lions. It's an organization with a winning culture, and the opportunity to play so close to home makes this even more special."

At 26 years old, Paré becomes the latest addition to the Lions' roster, joining Anthony Beauregard, Mathias Laferrière, Landon Fuller, Édouard Charron, Jake Gravelle, Christopher Inniss, Mathieu Bizier, Isaac Dufort, Théo Gueurif, Sean Gulka and Kaleb Ergang.

The Lions will open their 2026-27 season on Friday, October 16, at Colisée Vidéotron. Full-season and half-season memberships, as well as Flex packages, are on sale now at lions3r.com or through a Lions ticket representative by calling 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.