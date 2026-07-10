Knight Monsters Welcome Back Fan-Favorite Forward Durflinger

Published on July 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of forward Jake Durflinger.

Durflinger put up 15 points in 58 games for Tahoe last season, while also adding 102 penalty minutes, which ranked second on the team.

A native of Walnut Creek, California, Durflinger spent the previous season playing for the Manchester Storm in the Elite Ice Hockey League. Prior to going overseas, Durflinger played two seasons for the Iowa Heartlanders, where he tallied 47 points and 194 penalty minutes over 104 games in the Heartland.

Durflinger played his collegiate hockey at the University of Denver and Merrimack College, where he skated in 165 games over his career and helped lead Denver to an NCHC Championship in 2018.

The Knight Monsters open the 2026-27 season at home on Friday, October 23, against the New Mexico Goatheads. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from July 10, 2026

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