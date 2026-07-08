Knight Monsters Announce 2026-27 Qualifying Offers

Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today their qualifying offers for the 2026-27 season.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

Players who had already signed a contract by July 7 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

The Knight Monsters extended qualifying offers to the following five players:

-Kevin Wall (Forward)

-Adam Pitters (Forward)

-Tucker Ness (Defenseman)

-Mike Van Unen (Defenseman)

-Aidan De La Gorgendiere (Defenseman)

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a Player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.

North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)

Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)

The Knight Monsters open the 2026-27 season at home on Friday, October 23, as they take on the New Mexico Goatheads at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







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