Worcester Railers HC Announce Four Signings for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has re-signed forwards Riley Piercey and Riley Ginnell, along with defensemen Adam Samuelsson, and Vinny Corcoran to ECHL contracts for the 2026-27 season.

Piercey, 24, re-signs with Worcester for his fourth season with the team. The Railers originally signed Piercey to an ECHL contract on August 4th, 2025 after having been under contract with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League each of the prior two seasons.

The 6'3", 205 lb forward set career highs in games played (65) and penalty minutes (76) during the 2025-26 season. The Mississauga, ON native had 17 points (7G, 10A) in 65 games for the Railers last season, marking the second most goals, assists and points he has had in a single season in his professional career. All-time, Piercey has 52 points (21G, 31A) to go with 182 penalty minutes in 154 games played for the Railers.

Ginnell, 23, re-signs with Worcester for his fourth professional season. The Railers first acquired Ginnell in a trade with the Allen Americans on December 11th, 2024.

During the 2025-26 season, Ginnell scored five goals while setting a career high in assists with eight in 33 games played. Since he joined the Railers, the 6'4", 205lb forward has scored 23 points (10G, 13A) in 66 games for Worcester. The Calgary, AB native has played in 129 total ECHL games between Worcester, Allen, and the Rapid City Rush. Prior to playing professional hockey, Ginnell skated in four seasons in the Western Hockey league with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, and Regina Pats. Across 163 juniors games, he has 66 points (31G, 35A), 165 penalty minutes, and a +4 rating.

Samuelsson, 26, re-signs with Worcester for his sixth professional season. The Railers first acquired Samuelsson in a trade with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on November 12th, 2025.

Once acquired by Worcester, Samuelsson missed just one game for the team the remainder of the 25-26 season. The 6'7", 231lb defenseman set career-highs in games played (62), assists (11) and points (12) last season while tying his career high in goals (1). The White Plains, NY native previously skated for the Tulsa Oilers, Newfoundland Growlers, Maine Mariners, and Jacksonville Icemen. Across 144 ECHL games, Samuelsson has 19 points (3G, 16A) points to go with 130 penalty minutes and a +14 rating. Samuelsson is the son of two-time Stanley Cup Champion Ulf Samuelsson, who played in over 1000 NHL games between the Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and Philadelphia Flyers.

Corcoran, 24, re-signs with Worcester for his first full professional season. The Railers originally signed Corcoran on March 25th, 2026 following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Bemidji State.

In nine games with the Railers last season, the 5'8", 165lb defenseman scored five points, including his first three in Worcester's April 10th matchup against the Greensboro Gargoyles where he had a goal and two assists en route to being named the game's number one star. Over his four-year career with Bemidji State University, the Plainville, IL native had 30 points (4G, 26A) to go with 34 penalty minutes in 116 games. Corcoran was a regular-season champion with the Beavers during the 2023-24 season.

The Railers have announced ten players officially signed for the 2026-27 season, as Piercey, Ginnell, Samuelsson, and Corcoran join Lincoln Hatten, Michael Suda, Declan McDonnell, Connor Federkow, Gabe Blanchard, and Anthony Repaci on this season's roster. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2026-27 season! Get access to games, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







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