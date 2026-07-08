Jack Brackett Returns for Second Season with the Swamp Rabbits

Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Jack Brackett has re-signed with the team for the upcoming 2026-27 ECHL Season.

Brackett is the second player announced to the team's roster for the upcoming campaign, joining defenseman Jake Murray, also a returner from last season.

Brackett returns to the Upstate after finishing his first full professional season with the Swamp Rabbits. The 5'11", 180-pound forward notched a baker's dozen of points last year, 11 of them coming via ignition of the goal lamp in 69 games. Brackett's 11 tallies were good for eighth-best on the Swamp Rabbits and third amongst all first year professionals on the team

"It's crazy to think I almost have 100 professional games, and its very special they've all come as a Swamp Rabbit. I'm super excited to come back to a place that I'm super comfortable with and a place that means a great deal to me personally because I know I and the team can succeed here," Brackett said of his return to the Swamp Rabbits. "I had a tough start to the year coming off of an offseason procedure, but I felt I finally found my footing and turned it into a solid finish that allowed me to build into this offseason and prepare for this upcoming October. I was really pleased with how I worked on my shot last season with an attacking mindset, and that's something I'm bringing back with me this year.

"I feel, regardless of what level you're playing at, it's important to have a great relationship with your coach and with your teammates, and that's what I feel I have with Coach Costello going into year two with him. It's important for team camaraderie and helps build confidence, which Costi is doing with the team he's putting together this summer," Brackett concluded. "I know we can win here, and in order to do that, we not only need to have a great summer of preparation, but also really need to get off to a fast start. It's a long season, but if your start isn't there, it's going to feel even longer, so if we're ready on day one of camp and subsequently game one of 72, we'll be in great shape to make the run I'm confident we can make."

"It's great to have Jack back in Greenville for his second professional season. His presence on this roster adds a tremendous amount of character in every facet of the game," Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/GM Chad Costello said of re-signing Brackett. "Jack is an incredible person, and that aspect of him has helped propel him on the ice. He is the ultimate team-first guy: he can play key minutes, especially on the PK, his speed is a gamechanger, and his offensive touch really shined towards the end of the season. Coming into his second season with both this team and me, my expectations for Jack are high. I truly believe he will score more goals this upcoming season and will be a key contributor to our success."

Hailing from Manassas, Virginia, Brackett, 25, enters his second professional season, with all of his time spent with the Swamp Rabbits. He made his professional debut and scored his first professional goal on March 12, 2025, and since then has suited up for the Swamp Rabbits 84 times, scoring 16 goals as part of 20 points. Prior to his ascension to the professional ranks, Brackett played four seasons of NCAA college hockey with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), registering 37 points (12g-25ast) in 117 games as an Engineer.







ECHL Stories from July 8, 2026

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