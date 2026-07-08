Savannah Announces Qualifying Offers
Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that they have extended qualifying offers to eight players for the 2026-27 season.
The list of qualified players is as follows:
Defensemen
Keaton Pehrson
Chris Lipe
Mason Reiners
Phip Waugh
Forwards
Connor Gregga
Nick Granowicz
Ryan Sullivan
Scout Truman
Players who signed contracts prior to the July 7 qualifying offer deadline were not required to receive a qualifying offer.
Each ECHL team may extend qualifying offers to a maximum of eight players. Qualifying offers remain open until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer retain the rights to that player for one playing season should the offer not be accepted.
Players who have appeared in more than 190 professional regular-season games are ineligible to receive a qualifying offer. For qualifying offer purposes, professional games played in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, former Central Hockey League, and several top European leagues count toward that total.
The Ghost Pirates now set their sights on their fifth season in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2026-27 campaign are on sale now. Visit ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-494-2868 for more information or to purchase.
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