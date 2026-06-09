Ghost Pirates Announce 2026 Protected List

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today their protected list following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The Ghost Pirates' protected list includes the following players:

Tristan Amonte Ross Armour Bryce Brodzinski Ivan Chukarov Noah Carroll Logan Drevitch Connor Gregga Nick Granowicz Alex Krause Zach Krajnik Chris Lipe Peter Laviolette Josh Lopina Matt Koopman Keaton Pehrson Vinnie Purpura Mason Reiners Will Riedell Ryan Sullivan Scout Truman Reece Vitelli Phip Waugh Liam Walsh

Teams are permitted to protect as many players as they wish, provided those players meet the eligibility requirements outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association.

A team retains the rights to players who:

Signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club during the 2025-26 season and have not been traded or released; Signed an SPC during the 2025-26 season and were subsequently recalled to an NHL, AHL, or IIHF team and have not been traded or released; Received a Qualifying Offer prior to the 2025-26 season, did not sign an SPC, and have not been traded or released; Have been suspended by the team or league and have not been traded or released; Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2025-26 regular season and subsequently signed an NHL or AHL contract, provided they have not been traded or released; or Executed an ECHL Retirement Form and have not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that all future considerations trades must be completed by 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, while teams must submit their season-ending rosters by 3:00 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any player who did not sign an ECHL contract during the 2025-26 season.

The Ghost Pirates now set their sights on their fifth season in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2026-27 campaign are on sale now. Visit ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-494-2868 for more information or to purchase.







ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026

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