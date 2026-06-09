Rush Announce Date Change

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced a date change for their March home series against the New Mexico Goatheads.

The game originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 3rd at 7:05 p.m. MST will now be played on Sunday, March 7th at 4:05 p.m. MST.

The other two games in the series remain unchanged. Rapid City will host New Mexico on Friday, March 5th, Saturday, March 6th, and Sunday, March 7th.

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are Rapid City's premiere sports team. The 2010 President's Cup Champions have called The Monument Ice Arena home since 2008, drawing over 100,000 hockey fans each year. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026

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