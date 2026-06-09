Admirals Announce 2026 Protected List
Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announce today the team's list of protected players from the 2025-26 season. While these are not player signings, this is the first step in the team-building process for the upcoming 2026-27 season.
The Admirals placed 27 players on their protected list. NHL and AHL contracted players may not be placed on the protected list.
Goaltenders (1)
Jaxon Castor
Defensemen (8)
Carson Musser
Jack Pascucci
Josh McDougall
William Magnuson
Brehdan Engum
David Drake
Nathan Kelly
Philip Beaulieu
Forwards (18)
Brody Crane
Marko Reifenberger
Justin Young
Brayden Nicholetts
Sanghoon Shin
Filip Fornaa-Svensson
Jack Jaunich
Andre Sutter
Nathan Noel
Brandon Osmundson
Jack O'Leary
Kristóf Papp
Nick McCarry
Grant Hebert
Brady Fleurent
Carter Korpi
Alex Tonge
Michael Citara
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2025-26 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2025-26, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2025-26 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.
The Norfolk Admirals play their first home game for the 2026-27 season on Friday, Oct. 23rd. Season Tickets for the 2026-27 Norfolk Admirals season are on sale now.
Visit www.norfolkadmirals.com or call the Norfolk Admirals front office at 757-640-1212 for more information.
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