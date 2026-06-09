Knight Monsters Announce Protected List

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, today announced their 2025-26 protected list.

Tahoe's protected list contains 23 players, including nine defensemen, 13 forwards, and one goaltender.

Defensemen (9): Olivier LeBlanc, Brennan Kapcheck, Evan Junker, Nate Kallen, Kaelan Taylor, Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Linden Alger, Tucker Ness, Mike Van Unen

Forwards (13): Connor Marritt, Samuel Huo, Kevin Wall, Jake McGrew, Mike O'Leary, Luke Adam, Jake Durflinger, Alex Weiermair, Casey Bailey, Blake Wells, Adam Pitters, Cal Kiefiuk, Mason McCarty

Goaltenders (1): Alex Tracy

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2025-26 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2025-26, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2025-26 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







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