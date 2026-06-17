Knight Monsters Trade Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to Fort Wayne to Complete Future Considerations Trade

Published on June 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that defenseman Olivier LeBlanc has been traded to the Fort Wayne Komets.

In 52 games last season for Tahoe, LeBlanc scored two goals and added nine assists, while tallying 28 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Knight Monsters, LeBlanc served as the captain of the Fife Flyers in the Elite Ice Hockey League, skating in 44 games with the team. The Quebec City, Quebec native previously spent time in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings and Florida Everblades, and appeared in 35 American Hockey League games with the Belleville Senators and Cleveland Monsters.

The move completes a future considerations trade from March when the Knight Monsters acquired defenseman Louka Henault from the Komets.

Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







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