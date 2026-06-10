Malley & Gada Join Gladiators Front Office as Account Executives

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators and the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Tuesday that the team has hired Chase Malley and Marshall Gada to the front office as Account Executives.

Chase Malley remains with the Gladiators organization and takes on a full-time role as an Account Executive after spending the 2025-26 season with the team as a Ticket Sales Intern.

The native of Marietta, GA, went to Hillgrove High School, and later the University of Georgia, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management in 2024. While at UGA, Chase was on the Rowing Team and was a 'Facility Operations Manager' at the Ramsey Student Recreation Center. His first experience in the sports industry was as a merchandise intern with the University of Georgia's Men's Ice Hockey Team, and prior to his internship with the Gladiators, he was also a 'Traveling Operations Intern' with the American Junior Golf Association.

"I am incredibly excited to continue working with the Atlanta Gladiators in a new role and looking forward to contributing to the continued success of the organization," said Malley. "Go Glads!"

A native of East Lyme, CT, Marshall Gada graduated from Keene State College NH with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a minor in Exercise Science in 2025; and is currently finishing earning a master's degree through the University of South Carolina Sport and Entertainment Management program.

Prior to his time with the Gladiators, Gada worked as a carpenter for multiple summers, an assistant coach for both boys' high school basketball and girls' volleyball, as well as a pool table builder and salesman. Gada played basketball in high school and earned a Connecticut High School Basketball All-State nomination in 2021. His favorite memory in sports is playing an AAU basketball game and getting a steal with his little brother sitting at the top of the press. Marshall is an avid UFC and Boston sports fan; and is joined by his 3 year-old golden retriever named Reese.

"I'm incredibly blessed to be a part of such a vibrant and exciting organization like the Gladiators," said Gada. "This place already feels like home, and I can't wait to meet the rest of Glads nation - lets rock baby!"

"I am pleased to welcome Chase and Marshall to our front office," said Gladiators President, Jared Youngman. "Chase's hard work and dedication as a ticket sales intern proved that he was worthy of a promotion to a full-time role, and Marshall stood out to us through SEVT and an established program at South Carolina as someone that will make a positive and immediate impact on our organization moving forward," he said.

Secure your seats with a season ticket package for the 2026-27 season by calling Chase at 770-515-8151 or Marshall at 770-497-5109! Follow the Gladiators on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and events during the offseason.







ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026

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