Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026 Roster Protected List
Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Eastern Conference Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Western Conference Champion Chicago Wolves, announced their 2026 Protected List as they build their 2026-27 roster.
This is the first of a several step process that ECHL teams use to begin building their rosters. Names on the Protected List do not indicate signed contracts or intent to return. The following players were protected by Greensboro:
Forwards: Tian Rask, Ryan Richardson, Drew Kuzma, Demetrios Koumontzis, Jake Elmer, Ethan Leyh, Roman Kraemer, Blake Humphrey, Josh Groll, Nick DeSantis, Jordan Biro, Greg Smith, Caden Brown, Blake Swetlikoff, Jack Seymour, Zach White, Nate Hanley
Defensemen: Ayodele Adeniye, Austen May, Blake Dangos, Noah Delmas, Caleb Price, Bryan Huggins, Braden Doyle, Dalton Skelly, Artyom Borshyov, Colton Leiter
There is no cap on the number of players each team can use on their Protected Lists, which includes all ECHL contracted players whose rights belong to the team. Players placed on the Protected List are protected through June 22, 2026. The Gargoyles will then announce their Season Ending Roster, cutting their total number of players down to a maximum of 20 names. Any player left off the Season Ending Roster will become a free agent on June 23, 2026.
ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026
- Walleye Announce 2026 Protected List - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2026 Protected List - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Nominated for Five ECHL Team Awards - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Announce Protected List of Players - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Announce 2026 Protected List - South Carolina Stingrays
- Maine Mariners Announce 2026 Protected List - Maine Mariners
- Trois-Rivières Lions Announce Protected Players List - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026 Roster Protected List - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Announce Protected List for 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Announce 2026 Protected List - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Protected Lists - ECHL
- Rush Announce 2026 Protected List - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Release 2025-26 Protected List - Atlanta Gladiators
- Knight Monsters Announce Protected List - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2026 Protected List - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bloomington Bison Announce 2026 Protected List - Bloomington Bison
- Americans Announce Protected List - Allen Americans
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2026-27 Season Protected List - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Announce 2026 Protected List - Reading Royals
- Thunder Announces 2025-26 Protected List - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Submit 2026 Protected List - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Announce 2026 Protected List - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Gargoyles Stories
- Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026 Roster Protected List
- Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
- Head Coach Scott Burt Relieved of Duties
- Inaugural Season Comes to a Close in Front of 7,342
- Khazheyev Saves 32 in Goaltending Battle, Admirals Win, 3-0