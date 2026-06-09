Rush Announce 2026 Protected List

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday its protected list of players ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Rush placed 29 players on their protected list, consisting of 17 forwards, ten defensemen, and two goaltenders. These players' ECHL rights are retained by Rapid City, except for players who have reached veteran status. Teams are permitted to protect as many players as they wish.

This is the first critical date for the 2025 offseason as ECHL clubs begin to form their rosters. Rapid City begins their 19th season on Friday, October 16th at the Kansas City Mavericks.

The following players have been placed on the Rush's protected list:

Forwards

Seth Fyten

Maurizio Colella

Teddy Lagerbäck

Chaz Smedsrud

Cameron Buhl

Garrett Klotz

Cole Tymkin

Ryan Wagner

Braden Birnie

William Portokalis

Parker Bowman

Rasmus Ekström

Zacharie Giroux Darian Pilon

Jack Jeffers

Jackson Leppard

Blake Christensen

Defensemen

Eric Parker

Bobby Russell

Mitchell Smith

Sean Strange

Hunter Donohoe

Jake Ratzlaff

Jaden Shields

Brady Pouteau

Arvils Bergmanis

Brady Keeper

Goaltenders

Rico DiMatteo

Nathan Torchia

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are Rapid City's premiere sports team. The 2010 President's Cup Champions have called The Monument Ice Arena home since 2008, drawing over 100,000 hockey fans each year. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026

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