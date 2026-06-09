Rush Announce 2026 Protected List
Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday its protected list of players ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The Rush placed 29 players on their protected list, consisting of 17 forwards, ten defensemen, and two goaltenders. These players' ECHL rights are retained by Rapid City, except for players who have reached veteran status. Teams are permitted to protect as many players as they wish.
This is the first critical date for the 2025 offseason as ECHL clubs begin to form their rosters. Rapid City begins their 19th season on Friday, October 16th at the Kansas City Mavericks.
The following players have been placed on the Rush's protected list:
Forwards
Seth Fyten
Maurizio Colella
Teddy Lagerbäck
Chaz Smedsrud
Cameron Buhl
Garrett Klotz
Cole Tymkin
Ryan Wagner
Braden Birnie
William Portokalis
Parker Bowman
Rasmus Ekström
Zacharie Giroux Darian Pilon
Jack Jeffers
Jackson Leppard
Blake Christensen
Defensemen
Eric Parker
Bobby Russell
Mitchell Smith
Sean Strange
Hunter Donohoe
Jake Ratzlaff
Jaden Shields
Brady Pouteau
Arvils Bergmanis
Brady Keeper
Goaltenders
Rico DiMatteo
Nathan Torchia
The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are Rapid City's premiere sports team. The 2010 President's Cup Champions have called The Monument Ice Arena home since 2008, drawing over 100,000 hockey fans each year. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
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