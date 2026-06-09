Icemen Nominated for Five ECHL Team Awards
Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL Affiliate for the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild are proud to announce that the team has been named finalists for five 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX.
The Icemen have been nominated for the following awards:
Inclusive Spirt Award
Game Operations Team of the Year
Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate
Group Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate
Team Award of Excellence - Aggregate
The Awards will be presented at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville on Wednesday, June 24. The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2025-26 Season. The awards and finalists are:
Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year
Kalamazoo Wings Allen Americans Bloomington Bison - Stick 2 Reading
Kansas City Mavericks Greensboro Gargoyles Greensboro Gargoyles - Mystery Mini Sticks
Rapid City Rush Idaho Steelheads Maine Mariners - Enter to Win Vacation Giveaway
South Carolina Stingrays Orlando Solar Bears South Carolina Stingrays - Ice Lounge
Worcester Railers Toledo Walleye Worcester Railers - Railers Authentic Program
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Theme Night of the Year Inclusive Spirit Award
Allen Americans - Goalie Content Creator Game Cincinnati Cyclones - Cincinnati 3-Ways Cincinnati Cyclones
Atlanta Gladiators - Pucks and Pages Package Maine Mariners - Minor League Sports Night Jacksonville Icemen
Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Handyman Hal Meet & Greet Orlando Solar Bears - Space Night Kalamazoo Wings
Rapid City Rush - Salute our Veterans Package Rapid City Rush - Black Hills Brawl Night Reading Royals
Trois-Rivières Lions - Club des P'tits Lions (Lil' Lions Club) Tahoe Knight Monsters - Grateful Dead Night South Carolina Stingrays
Broadcaster of the Year Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year
Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne Guy Chiarenza, Atlanta Chris Palin, Florida
Justin Russo, Idaho Rudy Hodgson, Cincinnati Joe Roberts, Kalamazoo
Michael Keeley, Maine Cory Berberian, Rapid City Jordan Place, Maine
Joey Battaino, Orlando Jason Mals, Wichita Mario Picciotto, South Carolina
Brendan Reilly, South Carolina Tim Foley, Worcester Paul O'Leary, Worcester
Corporate Partnership Team of the Year Specialty Jersey of the Year Game Operations Team of the Year
Bloomington Bison Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Military Appreciation Allen Americans
Florida Everblades Idaho Steelheads - Boise Bigfoot Cincinnati Cyclones
Toledo Walleye Kalamazoo Wings - Motley Zoo Jacksonville Icemen
Trois-Rivières Lions Savannah Ghost Pirates - Ghost Riders Kansas City Mavericks
Wheeling Nailers Toledo Walleye - Crayola Jersey Norfolk Admirals
Orlando Solar Bears
Social Media Team of the Year Ticket Sales Professional of the Year Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year
Atlanta Gladiators Jonathon Rubin, Bloomington Tyler Catton, Atlanta
Cincinnati Cyclones Hunter Roush, Greenville Megan Blank, Indy
Orlando Solar Bears Ben Pulley, Indy Haydin Hutson, Kalamazoo
Savannah Ghost Pirates Declan Murray, Kansas City Ethan Truesdale-Hales, Norfolk
South Carolina Stingrays Cassie Geer, Savannah August Vodehnal, Tahoe
Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate Ticket Department of the Year - Growth Group Department of the Year - Aggregate
Florida Everblades Allen Americans Florida Everblades
Idaho Steelheads Atlanta Gladiators Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Indy Fuel Bloomington Bison Jacksonville Icemen
Jacksonville Icemen Greenville Swamp Rabbits Orlando Solar Bears
Savannah Ghost Pirates South Carolina Stingrays Toledo Walleye
Group Department of the Year - Growth Team Award of Excellence - Aggregate Team Award of Excellence - Growth
Allen Americans Florida Everblades Allen Americans
Fort Wayne Komets Idaho Steelheads Atlanta Gladiators
Greenville Swamp Rabbits Jacksonville Icemen Bloomington Bison
Orlando Solar Bears Savannah Ghost Pirates Idaho Steelheads
Wichita Thunder Toledo Walleye Trois-Rivières Lions
ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026
- Walleye Announce 2026 Protected List - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2026 Protected List - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Nominated for Five ECHL Team Awards - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Announce Protected List of Players - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Announce 2026 Protected List - South Carolina Stingrays
- Maine Mariners Announce 2026 Protected List - Maine Mariners
- Trois-Rivières Lions Announce Protected Players List - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026 Roster Protected List - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Announce Protected List for 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Announce 2026 Protected List - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Protected Lists - ECHL
- Rush Announce 2026 Protected List - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Release 2025-26 Protected List - Atlanta Gladiators
- Knight Monsters Announce Protected List - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2026 Protected List - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bloomington Bison Announce 2026 Protected List - Bloomington Bison
- Americans Announce Protected List - Allen Americans
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2026-27 Season Protected List - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Announce 2026 Protected List - Reading Royals
- Thunder Announces 2025-26 Protected List - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Submit 2026 Protected List - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Announce 2026 Protected List - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Nominated for Five ECHL Team Awards
- Icemen Announce Protected List of Players
- Icemen Named Finalists for Five 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards
- Icemen Enter into Multi-Year Affiliation Agreement with the NHL's Minnesota Wild
- Icemen's Adam McMaster Named ECHL Player of the Week