Icemen's Adam McMaster Named ECHL Player of the Week
Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that forward Adam McMaster has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 13-19.
McMaster scored two goals and added four assists for six points in three games last week.
The 25-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss at Greenville on Friday, dished out a pair of assists in a 4-3 win over the Swamp Rabbits on Saturday and had a goal and an assist in a 7-5 victory against Orlando on Sunday.
A native of Beamsville, Ontario, McMaster totaled 43 points (21g-22a) in 70 games with Jacksonville and Tulsa this season. He made his pro debut with the Oilers last season, recording three points (1g-2a) in eight games.
Prior to turning pro, McMaster tallied 61 points (26g-35a) in 103 career games at Acadia University and 145 points (50g-105a) in 254 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with North Bay and Owen Sound.
On behalf of Adam McMaster, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Full and partial ticket packages for the 2026-2027 &10th Anniversary Icemen Season are currently available! Call 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Jacksonville Icemen forward Adam McMaster
ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026
- Kansas City's Crawford Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year - ECHL
- Maine Mariners Begin Playoff Run this Weekend against Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Marcus Crawford Earns ECHL Defenseman of the Year Honors - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen's Adam McMaster Named ECHL Player of the Week - Jacksonville Icemen
- Nailers Announce 2026 Playoff Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Jacksonville's McMaster Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Senators Announce ECHL Affiliation Extension with Allen Americans - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Komets Announce Playoff Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Royals Release 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Maine Mariners Reveal 2026 Playoff Roster - Maine Mariners
- Jackson Edward Reassigned by Philadelphia to Reading; Royals Announce Multiple Transactions - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Kansas City Mavericks
- Winnipeg Reassign Isaac Poulter to Manitoba Moose - Norfolk Admirals
- Walleye Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- South Carolina Announces 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen's Adam McMaster Named ECHL Player of the Week
- Martin's Hat Trick Leads Icemen to 7-5 Win in Season Finale
- Icemen Roar Back in Heartbreaking Shootout Loss at Greenville
- This Saturday's Game (April 11) to be Televised on MyTV JAX30
- Bullion Stellar in 2-1 Icemen Overtime Win over Everblades