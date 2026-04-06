This Saturday's Game (April 11) to be Televised on MyTV JAX30
Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that this Saturday's (April 11) game against the Atlanta Gladiators will be televised locally by Action Sports JAX on MyTV JAX 30. Saturday's game will be sixth game to be televised on MyTV JAX 30 this season.
This marks the second consecutive season that the Icemen continue their partnership with the Cox Media Group and the Action Sports JAX team to broadcast select Icemen games.
The following is a listing of channels to find MyTV JAX for Friday's game:
Antenna - 30.2
Xfinity: Channel 29, 220 & 1184
AT&T U-Verse: Channel 31
DirecTV: Channel 53
Dish TV: Channel 32
For Icemen single game tickets, or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Komets One Point Back of Division Lead - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavericks Capture Brabham Cup, Continue Historic 2025-26 Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- This Saturday's Game (April 11) to be Televised on MyTV JAX30 - Jacksonville Icemen
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Climbs Standings, Final Regular-Season Home Games this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Savannah's Purpura Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Purpura Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 6 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 6 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 24: April 6, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- This Saturday's Game (April 11) to be Televised on MyTV JAX30
- Bullion Stellar in 2-1 Icemen Overtime Win over Everblades
- Icemen Grab Another Point in Overtime Loss to Everblades
- Icemen Score Twice in Last Minute to Defeat Swamp Rabbits 3-2
- Panetta Scores First Pro Goal, But Icemen Fall in Atlanta