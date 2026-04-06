ECHL Transactions - April 6
Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 6, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Dominic Basse, G
Greensboro:
Nate Hanley, F
Tahoe:
Anthony Collins, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Dovar Tinling, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Delete Dovar Tinling, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Mitchell Becker, D Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Mitchell Becker, D Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Eric Neiley, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Eric Neiley, F Placed on Reserve
Add Brett Bulmer, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Mickey Burns, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Bloomington:
Add Dominic Basse, G Activated from Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Teddy Lagerback, F Activated from Reserve
Add William Portokalis, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Cole Tymkin, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Yaniv Perets, G Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Carson Bjarnason, G Recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Savannah:
Add Scout Truman, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Scout Truman, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Alexander Krause, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Chris Lipe, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Tahoe:
Add Anthony Collins, F Activated from Reserve
Toledo:
Add Kyle Gaffney, F Signed ECHL SPC
Wheeling:
Delete Ryan Mahshie, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Jack Works, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Delete Garret Sparks, G Released as EBUG
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- Carson Bjarnason Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley from Reading; Yaniv Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Add Truman, Welcome Back Vitelli - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Eric Neiley Signs with Gladiators Ahead of Final Five Regular Season Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- Goaltender Jesper Vikman Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Steelheads Announce End-Of-Season Team Awards - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Mitchell Becker - Adirondack Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Komets One Point Back of Division Lead - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavericks Capture Brabham Cup, Continue Historic 2025-26 Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- This Saturday's Game (April 11) to be Televised on MyTV JAX30 - Jacksonville Icemen
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Climbs Standings, Final Regular-Season Home Games this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Savannah's Purpura Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Purpura Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 6 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 6 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 24: April 6, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
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