ECHL Transactions - April 6

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 6, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Dominic Basse, G

Greensboro:

Nate Hanley, F

Tahoe:

Anthony Collins, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Dovar Tinling, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Delete Dovar Tinling, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Mitchell Becker, D Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Mitchell Becker, D Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Eric Neiley, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Eric Neiley, F Placed on Reserve

Add Brett Bulmer, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Mickey Burns, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Bloomington:

Add Dominic Basse, G Activated from Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Teddy Lagerback, F Activated from Reserve

Add William Portokalis, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Cole Tymkin, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Yaniv Perets, G Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Carson Bjarnason, G Recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Savannah:

Add Scout Truman, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Scout Truman, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Alexander Krause, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Chris Lipe, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Tahoe:

Add Anthony Collins, F Activated from Reserve

Toledo:

Add Kyle Gaffney, F Signed ECHL SPC

Wheeling:

Delete Ryan Mahshie, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Jack Works, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Delete Garret Sparks, G Released as EBUG







ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026

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