Stingrays Weekly Report - April 6

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays celebration in the spotlight

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays celebration in the spotlight(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays took two out of three contests this past week with a victory over Orlando on Friday night in Orlando and against Greenville at home on Saturday. South Carolina sits in second place in the South Division, three points ahead of third place Atlanta.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 43-21-1-3 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, April 2 at Orlando Solar Bears | 4-0 L

South Carolina was shut out on Thursday night at the Kia Center, 4-0. Orlando scored twice in the first and twice in the second while the Stingrays offense could not muster a goal in the loss.

Friday, April 3 at Orlando Solar Bears | 5-1 W

The Stingrays generated chances early and often on Friday evening in Orlando as Anthony Rinaldi and Stevie Leskovar scored 28 seconds apart in the first. In the third, Rinaldi netted his second of the night before Simon Pinard and Stan Cooley scored shorthanded goals to cap off a 5-1 win. Ty Taylor saved 34 of 35 shots in the victory.

Saturday, April 4 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-3 W

Three fights in the first two minutes set the tone on Saturday evening in North Charleston. The two sides traded goals in the midway through before Kaden Bohlsen put South Carolina ahead for good. Simon Pinard had the eventual game-winner with 3:34 left in the second period as the Stingrays rolled to a 5-3 win.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (28)

Assists: Simon Pinard (40)

Points: Simon Pinard (68)

Plus/Minus: Nolan Krenzen (+20)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (112)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (7)

Wins: Seth Eisele (17)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (2.22)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund* (.929)

*Denotes player is currently with AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 10 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday, April 11 at Florida Everblades | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Simon is Soaring: Stingrays forward Simon Pinard continues his tear in the 2025-26 season. Pinard has goals in five out of the last six games and 11 points (6g, 5a) in his last 10 games. This season, Pinard has set new career highs in assists (40) and points (68). The Drummondville, Quebec native leads the Eastern Conference in points and is tied for fourth overall in the league.

Home Sweet Home: South Carolina has been one of the best teams at home in the ECHL. Following the win over Greenville on Saturday, the Stingrays are now 25-9-0-1 at home. The 25 wins are the second most in the ECHL, trailing only Brabham Cup champion Kansas City with 26.

Rinaldi's Rolling: Forward Anthony Rinaldi has enjoyed his first few weeks as a Stingray after he was acquired on March 17 from the Greensboro Gargoyles. In six games with South Carolina, Rinaldi has nine points (5g, 4a) and has only been held without a point once since coming to the Stingrays. In total this season, Rinaldi has 35 points (17g, 18a) in 62 games.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 18, against the Orlando Solar Bears for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric, at 6:05 p.m.

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