Komets One Point Back of Division Lead

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Despite dropping two games last week, the Komets secured home ice for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs that begin Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Komets enter the week one point behind the Toledo Walleye for the top spot in the Central Division with six games remaining. The team will host Kalamazoo on Friday, before playing their last road game of the regular season at Kalamazoo on Saturday. Tickets for all regular season home and the first two playoff games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Wed 4/1 vs WHL 8-5 L

Fri. 4/3 vs IW 2-1 W

Sat. 4/4 vs IW 3-2 OTL

About last week -

The Komets put their season-best six-game win streak on the line against Wheeling at the Coliseum on Wednesday.

In the first period, the Nailers nabbed two quick goals at 1:53 and 9:58 to open a 2-0 lead. Matt Brown netted his 12th goal of the season to get the Komets on the board at 14:20, with an assist going to William Dufour to cut the lead down to one heading into the intermission.

The Nailers kept up the pressure in the second, getting two more past starting goaltender Sam Jonsson to increase their lead to 4-1, leading to Jonsson being pulled after making eight saves on 12 shots. Nathan Day entered the game in relief and promptly gave up a goal at 9:38. Austin Magera gave the Komets hope with a power-play goal at 16:40, with assists going to Dufour and Kirill Tyutyayev, but the good feeling did not last as the Nailers added to their total with a power-play goal at 18:22.

In the third period, the Komets rallied early when Matt Copponi rocketed the puck past goaltender Taylor Gauthier at 1:00 and that was followed by a Brady Stonehouse short-handed goal at 2:29. After an injury delay at 15:39, the game resumed with Thomas Sinclair picking up his first professional goal unassisted and shorthanded at 10:49 to make it a one-goal game, but the comeback was quickly snuffed out by Wheeling's Tanner Andrew as he knocked the puck out of midair between the legs of Nathan Day just 16 seconds later to put the Nailers up 7-5. The scoring concluded with a Connor Lockhart empty net goal to make the final score 8-5.

The Komets looked to bounce back after a tough loss on Wednesday as they hosted Iowa at the Coliseum on Friday.

With Austin Magera in the penalty box for tripping, the Heartlanders jumped in front with a power play goal at 1:08 for the only score of the first period.

In the second period, defenseman Josh Atkinson notched his first goal as a Komet at 3:57, with assists going to Dru Krebs and Blake Murray to tie the game.

With time winding down in the third period, Atkinson struck again at 15:09, as Nathan Day turned aside 25 Iowa shots to seal the 2-1 win.

The Iowa Heartlanders were back at the Coliseum for the final time on Saturday.

In the first period, rookie Reid Pabich nabbed his first professional goal, with assists going to Tyson Feist and Kirill Tyutyayev for his 60th point of the season at 5:10. William Dufour followed with a goal at 11:25, with helpers coming from Austin Magera and Blake Murray to put the Komets up 2-0. The Heartlanders' Yuki Miura scored at 12:55 to cut the lead down to one.

Iowa's Mathew Sop netted the second period's only goal on a breakaway for his 17th of the season to tie the game at two.

After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime, where the Heartlanders ended the match 24 seconds into the extra frame, making the final score 3-2. Nathan Day took the loss, making 23 saves.

Komet leaders-

Points: 60 - Tyutyayev

Goals: 29 - Magera

Assists: 40 - Smereck, Tyutyayev

Power Play Goals: 9 - Magera

Short-Handed Goals: 2 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 7 - Murray

Shots: 208 - Smereck

PIM: 97 - Smereck

Plus/Minus: +30 - Krebs

Home Points: 29 - Magera

Home Goals: 20 - Magera

Home Assists: 17 - Tyutyayev

Road Points: 34 - Tyutyayev

Road Goals: 14 - Murray, Aleardi

Road Assists: 24 - Tyutyayev

Goaltenders

Appearances: 36 - Nathan Day

Wins: 19 - Samuel Jonsson, Nathan Day

Saves: 816 - Nathan Day

Goals against: 67 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .911 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 5 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - The Komets scored two short-handed goals in a period during Wednesday's loss. The last time the Komets scored two shorties in a period was February 16, 2022, in a 6-3 win versus Kalamazoo. Josh Atkinson scored twice in the win on Friday, marking the 24th time a Komets player has scored two goals in a game. The Komets have not registered a hat trick this season. William Dufour has points in seven straight home games (2g, 9a). After finishing March with a record of 8-1-1, the Komets have started April going 1-1-1. Kirill Tyutayev notched his 60th point of the season in the loss to Iowa on Saturday. The Komets have gone to overtime 19 times this season, and the team is 6-1-2 after an overtime loss. 20 of Austin Magera's 29 goals have been scored at home.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, April 10 - Blackout Night: The Komets will be wearing their "Blackout" jerseys! Get yours at the game or at the Komets Shop.

Hungry Howie's Ticket Offer - 4 Upper Deck Tickets, 4 Komets Pucks and a $20 Hungry Howie's Food Voucher for $75.

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Sunday, April 12 - Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office or click below to get 4 Upper Arena Tickets for just $60! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Komets on the ice:

Monday, April 6...Team Day Off

Tuesday, April 7... Practice at Coliseum 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8... Practice at Coliseum 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 9.... Practice at Coliseum 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday, April 10.... Practice at Coliseum 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Home game versus Kalamazoo 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11... Road game at Kalamazoo 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 ...Team Day Off

Monday, April 13... Team workout

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026

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