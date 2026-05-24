Komets Even Series

Published on May 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets faced Kansas City on Saturday with a chance to even the Western Conference Final at one game apiece.

In the first period, the Komets withstood an early Mavericks charge and took the lead when Dru Krebs tipped the puck past goaltender Dylan Wells at 6:25, which was followed by a Harrison Rees tally at 7:35.

The Mavericks got on the board scoring on a penalty shot at 2:29 of the second period, followed by Justin Janicke shooting the puck over the glove of Komet goaltender Nathan Day at 13:01 to tie the game.

The game came down to a wild sequence in the third period: the Komets retook the lead at 14:13 with a goal from Matt Copponi, but with their goaltender pulled, the Mavericks scored with just 55 seconds remaining to tie it at 3. On the ensuing faceoff, the Komets marched down and scored off the stick of Josh Bloom at 19:34 to even the series with a 4-3 win. Nathan Day took the win, making 35 saves.







ECHL Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.