Blades Defeat Nailers, 1-0, Take 2-0 Series Lead

Published on May 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades capitalized when it mattered most, securing a 1-0 victory over the Wheeling Nailers at Hertz Arena in front of 6,764 fans to take another step in the Eastern Conference Finals. Zach Berzolla provided the difference-maker, scoring early in the second period for what stood as the game's lone goal.

The opening frame was physical from the start, with both teams finishing checks and establishing a competitive tone. Both sides traded power-play opportunities, as the Nailers received the first man advantage but were unable to convert, followed by a Florida power play that also came up empty. The Everblades controlled much of the pace early and held a 12-9 edge in shots on goal after the first period.

Florida broke through quickly in the second as Berzolla found the back of the net off assists from Riese Zmolek and Jesse Lansdell. The Everblades continued to apply pressure throughout the middle frame and earned four additional power-play opportunities but were unable to add to their lead. Despite the physical play and momentum swings, Florida maintained the advantage in shots on goal.

An intensely physical third period closed out the contest, with special teams continuing to play a major role, as both teams traded penalties throughout the frame. Even with multiple opportunities on the man advantage, neither side was able to capitalize. Wheeling finished 0-for-6 on the power play, while Florida went 0-for-7.

Between the pipes, Taylor Gauthier made 29 saves on 30 shots for Wheeling, but Cam Johnson responded with another postseason shutout, turning aside all 20 shots he faced to secure the victory.

With two home victories in hand, the Florida Everblades will look to extend their series lead in Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena in West Virginia beginning Wednesday, May 27. If necessary, Game 5 will also remain in Wheeling before the Everblades return home to Hertz Arena.

BLADES BITS

- Florida has scored first in all 11 games in this year's playoffs.

- Johnson now has three shutouts in this year's postseason run.







ECHL Stories from May 23, 2026

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