ECHL Transactions - May 23

Published on May 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 23, 2026:

Florida:

Add Isaac Nurse, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Miller, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Blake Bennett, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brent Johnson, D Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.