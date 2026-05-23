ECHL Transactions - May 23
Published on May 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 23, 2026:
Florida:
Add Isaac Nurse, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Miller, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve
Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Blake Bennett, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brent Johnson, D Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
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