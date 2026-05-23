Blades Look to Keep Control of Home Ice in Game 2

Published on May 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fl. - After a narrow 2-1 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Florida Everblades are looking to take a 2-0 series lead over the Wheeling Nailers in Game 2 tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

Cole Moberg and Tarun Fizer scored early in the first period and the Blades held that lead to the third period. Matty De St. Phalle managed to score midway through the third period to cut Florida's lead down to one, but Cam Johnson and the Everblades held Wheeling at bay the rest of the way to hold on for the win.

The Everblades have now the first game of every series to start this year's playoff run. Florida improved their home record to a perfect 5-0 at Hertz Arena, while Wheeling's road record dropped to 2-4 in the playoffs.

Both teams went 0/2 on the power play and had 24 shots on goal. The Nailers failed to score on a five-minute major power play on a charging major taken by Jesse Lansdell in the late second period.

After tonight's matchup, the series shifts to Wheeling for Games 3, 4, and 5, if necessary. The Nailers has a perfect 6-0 record at home in the playoffs so far this year, while the Blades are 4-1 on the road.







ECHL Stories from May 23, 2026

Blades Look to Keep Control of Home Ice in Game 2 - Florida Everblades

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