Blades Begin Eastern Conference Finals against Nailers

Published on May 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fl. - After closing out the South Division Finals in Game 5 against the South Carolina Stingrays, the Florida Everblades now shift their focus to the Eastern Conference Finals as they take on the Wheeling Nailers at Hertz Arena for Game 1 on Friday, May 22, with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

Florida begins its pursuit of another Kelly Cup Finals appearance on home ice. The Everblades finished first in the Eastern Conference, with a 49-13-10 record and 108 points during the regular season; meanwhile, the Nailers finished second with a 46-20-6 record and 98 points. Florida has now made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in five straight seasons.

The Nailers enter the conference finals following a hard-fought seven-game series against the Maine Mariners in the North Division Finals. Wheeling punched its ticket to the next round with a 4-3 Game 7 victory and now battles Florida for a spot in the Kelly Cup Finals. This is Wheeling's first trip to the Conference Finals since 2016, when they eventually lost to the Allen Americans in the Finals in six games.

While Florida and Wheeling have limited recent postseason history, both clubs have established themselves as contenders throughout the year. The Everblades earned home-ice advantage in the series, allowing Florida to open the series in front of its home crowd before the matchup shifts to West Virginia next week.

For Florida, Game 1 offers a chance to continue the playoff push that has carried the team through the postseason. The Everblades have relied on fast starts, controlling the pace, and capitalizing on offensive opportunities early in games.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena before the series moves to Wheeling for Games 3 and 4.







ECHL Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.