Komets Continue Signings with a Flash

Published on July 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that forward Jack Gorniak has re-signed for the 2026-27 season. Rookie forward Thomas Sinclair will also return next season. The Komets now have seven players under contract for 2026-27.

Gorniak, 26, missed the 2025-26 season due to a training camp injury. A fourth-round pick by Montreal in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, he has played two seasons with the Komets, recording 27 goals, 32 assists, and 59 points in 135 games. He previously played five seasons at the University of Wisconsin.

"Jack is a dynamic player when he uses his speed," said head coach Ben Boudreau. "He is highly motivated to represent the team and is determined to have a strong season. We're pleased to have him back healthy and ready to go."

Sinclair, 23, joined the Komets last season after four years at the University of Vermont. The 6'3 forward appeared in 14 games, recording one goal and two assists. The Toronto, Ontario native also played in five playoff games, adding two assists.

"He is a versatile, two-way center, and as a rookie, he is just beginning to realize his potential. We can depend on him to play a significant role this season," Boudreau said.

Visit komets.com for updates on ticket offers, promotional events, schedules, special game jerseys, theme nights, and other highlights for the 75th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets for 2026-27 are now available. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.







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