Thunder Re-Sign Jacob Graves

Published on July 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder defenseman Jacob Graves

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder defenseman Jacob Graves(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Jacob Graves to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Graves, 31, returns to Adirondack after recording 13 points in 66 games last season, along with 205 penalty minutes and served as the team's assistant captain. Prior to last season, the Barrie, Ontario native recorded 13 points (3g, 10a) with the South Carolina Stingrays and helped them capture the Brabham Cup, which is awarded annually to the ECHL team that finishes with the best record in the regular season.

"Bringing Jacob back to our blue line immediately makes us a much harder team to play against," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "He plays a heavy, physical brand of hockey and takes immense pride in defending his own zone. He's a fierce competitor, a great teammate, and someone who sets the standard for the identity we want to establish on the ice. We're really happy to have him back."

In a total of 444 regular-season ECHL games with Cincinnati, Quad City, Norfolk, Reading, Florida, Wichita, Atlanta, Fort Wayne, Toledo, South Carolina and Adirondack, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman has 98 points (14g, 74a) and 962 penalty minutes.

Graves has played in 42 regular-season American Hockey League games with the Cleveland Monsters and has eight points and 58 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, the right-shooting Graves played in the Ontario Hockey League for Mississauga, Kingston, Oshawa and London and helped the Knights win an OHL Championship and Memorial Cup Championship in 2015-16.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are available now! Fans can view the 2026-27 schedule HERE. For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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