Komets Bring Back Kelly Cup Winning Coach

Published on June 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN- The Komets announced today that Ben Boudreau will return to Fort Wayne for his second stint with the team after leading the Komets to a Kelly Cup championship in 2021.

Boudreau, 41, spent two years with the Komets as an assistant before being promoted before the 2019 season. He returns to the Komets as the 7th-winningest coach in franchise history with a record of 134-96-27 in three seasons at the helm.

"It takes someone to leave Fort Wayne to truly appreciate how great this organization is," Boudreau said. "I may have left three years ago, but my heart never did. I have three boys born in this city, and some of my best memories are here. This opportunity is not lost on me, and the significance it means to my family," Boudreau said.

After Boudreau's contract was not renewed by the Komets after the 2023 season, the St. Catharines, Ontario native spent two years coaching the Niagara IceDogs of the OHL.

"Kometland is excited to have Ben Boudreau back as head coach. His time as head coach was strong, culminating in leading the Komets to a Kelly Cup championship in 2021," said general manager David Franke. "Ben bleeds Komet orange. His enthusiasm, work ethic, recruiting ability, and coaching are top-notch. The work of putting the 2026-2027 team together begins now. Welcome back, Ben."

Boudreau will be the first returning head coach since Al Sims in 2007-2008 season.

Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 75th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026-27 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.







ECHL Stories from June 19, 2026

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