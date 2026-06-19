ECHL Names Golder as Manager of Social & Digital Media

Published on June 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday that it has hired Devon Golder as the League's Manager of Social & Digital Media.

In this role, Golder will be responsible for developing the League's social and digital strategy while also creating content across all platforms. She will also serve as the primary liaison to Member Team social media contacts and assist League partners by producing digital content and delivering insights to drive ECHL program and partnership goals through impactful digital campaigns.

Golder joins the ECHL from the American Hockey League's Bridgeport Islanders, where she spent two seasons as Content Production Coordinator and one season as Creative Content Manager. In these roles she developed and executed social media strategy and supported ticket sales and corporate partnerships by producing asset-driven content.

Golder received a Bachelor's Degree in Telecommunications with a Minor in Digital Media Trends and Analytics from Penn State University in 2023. While in college, she was an editing intern with the school's athletic department.







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