Lions Complete Trade with South Carolina

Published on June 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced Friday that they have completed a trade with the South Carolina Stingrays (affiliate of the Washington Capitals) to finalize the future considerations between the two organizations.

As part of the transaction, the Lions have acquired the rights to forward Ben Hawerchuk.

The Lions had previously traded goaltender Alexis Gravel to the Stingrays during the 2025-26 season in exchange for future considerations. The transaction was required to be completed prior to June 20.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Hawerchuk spent the past two seasons with the South Carolina Stingrays. In 86 ECHL games, he recorded 26 points, including 10 goals. He also played a role in the team's successful 2024-25 campaign, during which the Stingrays captured the Brabham Cup, awarded annually to the team with the best regular-season record in the ECHL. Hawerchuk also showcased his physical style of play, accumulating 247 penalty minutes during his time with South Carolina.

The 28-year-old forward brings significant ECHL experience. Over six seasons in the league, he has appeared in 190 games with the South Carolina Stingrays, Cincinnati Cyclones, Jacksonville Icemen, and Brampton Beast. The left-shot forward has accumulated 422 penalty minutes throughout his ECHL career.

Prior to turning professional, Hawerchuk spent five seasons with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 290 junior games, he recorded 136 points. His physical presence was also evident at the junior level, where he amassed 344 penalty minutes during his OHL career.

By acquiring Hawerchuk's rights, the Lions now have the opportunity to extend him an offer to continue his North American career during the 2026-27 season.







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