Francesco Lapenna Signs Two-Way Contract with the Rocket

Published on July 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Laval Rocket, affiliate of the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Montreal Canadiens, announced that goaltender Francesco Lapenna has signed a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

The agreement allows the Laval native to play with both the Rocket and the Lions during the upcoming season. The Rocket will be able to assign Lapenna to either club based on the organization's needs.

Signed by the Lions on March 1, Lapenna enjoyed an outstanding finish to the season in Trois-Rivières. In six starts, the six-foot goaltender remained undefeated in regulation, posting a 5-0-1 record. He also recorded a stellar 1.33 goals-against average and an impressive .959 save percentage.

Prior to joining the Lions, Lapenna put together an excellent season with the University of Ottawa in U SPORTS (OUA East). In 24 appearances, he posted a .920 save percentage and a 2.38 goals-against average, while recording three shutouts and a 13-9 record.

During the 2024-25 season, Lapenna also excelled on both the national and international stage. He captured a gold medal at the FISU World University Games, was named to the U SPORTS Championship All-Star Team, and helped the University of Ottawa win the national championship, earning Tournament MVP honours in the process.

The previous season, in 2023-24, Lapenna enjoyed a breakout campaign. He was named to both the OUA East All-Rookie Team and First All-Star Team, while also earning OUA East Goaltender of the Year and Rookie of the Year honours. He finished the season with the best save percentage in the country at .942.

Before beginning his university career, Lapenna spent four seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). After making his debut with the Val-d'Or Foreurs in 2019-20, he also suited up for the Drummondville Voltigeurs, Charlottetown Islanders, and Gatineau Olympiques. Over 148 QMJHL games, he recorded 84 victories and a .911 save percentage, while earning a spot on the league's Second All-Star Team in 2022-23.







ECHL Stories from July 1, 2026

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